Forsyth, N.C. reach new daily highs for COVID-19 cases amid latest surge

"We don't know the answer to when this will peak," Priest said Friday. "A lot of factors will go into it.

"How well we protect ourselves and our families and our communities in terms of exposure to group settings."

The projection from Cohen is that the majority of North Carolinians will not receive their first vaccine dose until late March or early April, and that it will take several months for everyone who wants to be vaccinated to get both doses.

The vaccine plan could change with a new presidential administration. President-elect Joe Biden will speed up release of first vaccine doses to protect more people, his office said Friday, a reversal of Trump administration policies that held back doses to ensure a supply for the required second shots.

Vaccinations are limited currently in N.C. to individuals in the Phase 1A and first subgroup of Phase 1B, which are individuals ages 75 and over.

The current Phase 1A distribution is for health care workers caring for patients with COVID-19, individuals who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying, and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.