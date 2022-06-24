Forsyth now at medium levels of COVID-19

Forsyth County has moved from high to medium levels of COVID-19, the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention says.

With the shift from high to medium, the CDC lifts its recommendation that residents wear a well-fitted mask in indoor public spaces and on public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

Meanwhile, Novant Health Inc. said Friday that some of its pediatric and family-medicine clinics will on Monday begin offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months to 4.

Forsyth had been at the high level of COVID-19 for three weeks before the latest CDC update Thursday.

With Forsyth now at medium levels, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties are the only Triad and Northwest N.C. counties at the top level.

Alleghany and Stokes counties also were downgraded from high to medium.

Meanwhile, the remaining eight counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C. — Alamance, Ashe, Davidson, Guilford, Randolph, Rockingham, Watauga and Wilkes — are now at the low level.

Guilford was in the high category last week.

Altogether, there are 12 N.C. counties with high levels of COVID-19, down from 25 last week. Durham and Pitt counties are among the 12 with high levels.

Forsyth’s COVID-19 levels had been considered low since March 10 before being considered medium on May 27.

That lasted just one week before the designation was changed to high.

On June 6, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said city residents are being advised — but not mandated — to resume wearing masks indoors.

Child COVID-19 vaccines

Novant said those facilities may have limited appointments because of the initial supply and demand projection. The healthcare system expects to have "greater appointment availability across all locations in the near future."

Established patients are encouraged to check their pediatric or family-medicine clinic’s website or Facebook page to find out if it is offering the vaccine, then call to schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months to 4 became available Tuesday at some Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist facilities and Wednesday at the Forsyth County Department of Public Health's 799 N. Highland Ave. office in Winston-Salem.

In all instances, the vaccine is by appointment only.

At Baptist, appointments are available at 336-70-COVID or online through myWakeHealth or www.wakehealth.edu/vaccine.

The Forsyth health department said appointments can be scheduled at Bit.Ly/FCNCCovidVaccine. Vaccine clinic hours for that age group will be noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays and noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays.

Cone Health expects to begin providing COVID-19 vaccine next week for children as young as 6 months.

Saturday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for that age range.

The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for three doses, while the Moderna vaccine will begin as two. Moderna is testing its third dose, with data expected this summer.

Moderna’s shots are one-quarter the dose of the company’s adult shots. Pfizer’s shots are just one-tenth its adult dose.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said distribution will involve all 100 county health departments, along with more than 300 pediatric offices, family medicine offices and pharmacies for children 3 years and older.

Children under 3 cannot be vaccinated by a pharmacist. Parents and guardians of children who do not have an established medical provider can visit MySpot.nc.gov to search for a nearby vaccine provider.

Another contact option is the N.C. COVID-19 Vaccine Help Center, which can assist in making an appointment. The center is available at 888-675-4567 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

DHHS will send a postcard to families with children who may be eligible for the new vaccines.

It remains to be seen, however, how many parents will choose to get either vaccine for their infant, toddler or preschooler.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that about 18 million children nationwide are now eligible.

Yet, less than a third of children ages 5 to 11 have been vaccinated since their version of the vaccine was approved in November.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for this age range have been involved in clinical trials since March 2021. The CDC said there have been no safety concerns or serious side effects noted for either vaccine.

DHHS said some children in the age group may experience temporary and minimal side effects similar to those in adults: a sore arm, headache and being tired or achy for a day or two. The CDC said children under 5 have had the highest rate of hospitalizations compared with other pediatric groups.

COVID-19 cases in children can result in hospitalization, death, MIS-C (inflammation in different parts of the body) and long-term problems with symptoms that last for months.

