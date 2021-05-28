Forsyth property portfolio sells for $1.81 million.

A Welcome businessman has sold a portfolio of 40 Forsyth County properties and lots for a combined $1.81 million to a Las Vegas company, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Thursday.

The seller of the portfolio is listed as William Marshall Trawick Jr.

The buyers are 40 separate limited liability companies affiliated with Anderson Advisors, all listed with an address of 3225 McLeod Drive, Suite 100.

The most expensive property was the $254,000 that was paid for 1301-1315 Underwood Ave. in Winston-Salem. The least expensive property sold was $18,000.

Anderson did not respond Friday when asked about the purchase and plans for the properties, most of which are in the eastern part of Forsyth.

According to Anderson's website, the company focuses on asset protection and estate planning.

