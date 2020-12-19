Forsyth reaches another daily high for COVID-19 cases at 353

"Take personal responsibility for you, your loved ones and your community now."

DHHS reported yet another record high for COVID-19 related hospitalizations at 2,846, up 22 from the previous record of 2,824 reported Friday.

The 17-county Triad region had 818 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, down 11 from the daily high of 829 reported Friday.

The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past eight weeks.

"Hospitalization is a lagging indicator, and I am very concerned about where we're going to be as a state in two to three weeks," Cohen said last week.

The state's positive test rate was 12.5% out of a record 61,596 tests conducted Thursday. The high was is 12.5% based on tests conducted Monday.

Forsyth is listed by DHHS as in the red category for critical community spread, the highest level on the state's alert system.

The percentage of Forsyth's COVID-19 tests returning positive for the virus was 12.7% out of about 1,900 tests on Thursday. The record high for the positive rate is 12.9% based on tests conducted Tuesday and Wednesday.