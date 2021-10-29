 Skip to main content
Forsyth retail properties purchased by out-of-state groups
Two Forsyth County standalone retail properties were sold this week for more than $5 million each, according to county Register of Deeds filings.

The Tractor Supply retail store property in Kernersville was bought for $5.84 million by a Cincinnati group. The 3.76-acre property at 1374 Glenn Center Driver contains an 18,992-square-foot building.

The buyer is LMB FT. Kent LLC, while the seller is TKC CCLX LLC of Charlotte.

The Walgreens property at 3488 Robinhood Road in Winston-Salem was bought for $5.67 million by Drenica LLC of Peoria, Ariz. The seller was Flair Diversified Properties LLC of Mill Valley, Calif.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

