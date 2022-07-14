Forsyth speculative logistics building sold for $64 million

Front Street Capital has completed the sale of the 610,000-square-foot Union Cross Distribution Center, one of the largest speculative industrial buildings in the Triad, for $64 million.

The distribution and warehouse facility is on a 42.8-acre tract at 4501 Wallburg Road in Winston-Salem. Front Street — Wallburg 2 LLC, an affiliate of Front Street Capital, was the seller.

The facility was purchased Tuesday by Union Cross GT LLC, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday. Union Cross GT is a joint venture involving Galaxy Investments LLC and Halle Acquisitions of Silver Springs, Md.

The logistics facility has had The Ardagh Group as its tenant since April. The company has said it plans to have up to 40 employees at the facility.

“This facility is in the heart of Winston-Salem’s southeast Forsyth submarket, which has had strong tenant demand, minimal new supply and is accessible to 6.2 million residents within a 100-mile radius,” said Rob Cochran, executive director at commercial real-estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, which brokered the deal.

“There are no signs of the leasing market slowing down, making the facility a highly desirable distribution hub for name-brand global and national companies.”

In August, the Winston-Salem City Council unanimously approved a request to rezone the 91.58-acre tract off Wallburg Road.

The Wallburg facility is about eight miles away from the Old Milwaukee Lane facility, where Ardagh is renovating a 435,012-square-foot building into a metal beverage-can manufacturing facility.

Ardagh has pledged to create 94 jobs, expanding the workforce at the facility to 324. The new jobs would pay an average wage of $77,300 per year plus benefits.

Ardagh plans to spend $195 million in machinery, equipment and building improvements.

It plans to add two production lines for a total of eight overall. The Winston-Salem site already is Ardagh's largest can manufacturing facility in the United States.

Also in August, the N.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority approved $500,000 in grant funding to Forsyth County to assist Ardagh with renovating the Old Milwaukee Lane facility.

City council has approved up to $2.4 million in performance-based incentives, while the Forsyth Board of Commissioners has approved up to $2.75 million, toward the project.

Other spec buildings

In May, a 475,910-square-foot logistics center in Whitsett was sold for $49 million to a New York City real-estate investment group, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing.

The facility is on a 47.2-acre tract at 6890 Konica Drive. It is branded as Greensboro 40 Logistics Center. Duke Energy of the Carolinas will be a primary tenant of the building.

An online marketing flier by Cushman & Wakefield lists 208,610 square feet as being available.

The buyer is BGO Greensboro 40 Logistics LLC, an affiliate of BentallGreenoak Real Estate US LLC.

Another hot spot for speculative building development has been Davie County.

Davie economic officials said in May there will be four new speculative buildings in the county’s industrial parks. The buildings will range from 130,000 to 500,000 square feet in space.

The county Economic Development Commission said the four buildings are in the planning stages or under construction to replace those filled in 2021 or 2022 by Hayward Holdings, Sportsfield Specialties, DFA, Scott Bader and Palltronics.

Two of the speculative buildings are going into South Point Industrial Park, which is being developed The Hollingsworth Cos. just north of Interstate 40 on U.S. 601. Those buildings, which are expected to be available by year’s end, would complete the project that commenced in 1998.

Another example is Davie Industrial Development LLC’s plans for a 500,000-square-foot building in Davie Industrial Center, to be available in the first quarter.

The commission said the speculative building “will resemble the center’s 325,000-square-foot building that contains Hayward’s distribution center projected to have 90 employees.

There are plans for about 1 million square feet of space in Davie Industrial Center when Phase III is completed.

“Companies today are looking for a building shell that can be customized and up and running in 90 to 120 days," said Terry Bralley, president of the Davie Economic Development Commission.

“In today’s world of speed to market, communities without a building program can’t compete in our global marketplace.”