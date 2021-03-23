 Skip to main content
Forsyth Tech launches new Toyota apprenticeship program
Forsyth Technical Community College announced Tuesday it has launched an apprenticeship program through the Toyota T-TEN program.

Forsyth Tech serves as the apprenticeship sponsor, and Toyota and Lexus dealerships in North Carolina can sign on as a participating employer.

Students who are completing T-TEN training courses at Forsyth Tech and working in a partner dealership can register as an apprentice.

Apprentices will earn wage increases as they progress through the on-the-job training and earn an associate in applied science in Automotive Systems Technology from Forsyth Tech.

They also can earn national and state Journeyworker credentials and industry certifications.

Forsyth Tech is the only college in the Carolinas and one of only 34 centers across the United States to receive Toyota T-TEN Certification for its Automotive Systems Technology program.

Forsyth Tech has placed 165 students in Toyota and Lexus dealerships over the past five years.

