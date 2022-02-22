Forsyth Tech small business leader accepts job with NC Idea

The director of Forsyth Technical Community College, Allan Younger, has been hired by the NC Idea entrepreneurial foundation as its senior director of programs.

The private nonprofit foundation, based in Durham, said Tuesday that Younger will start his job in April. He will oversee its programmatic priorities and partnerships and become Younger a member of the foundation's senior leadership team.

“We are thrilled to add someone with Allan’s background and expertise to our team,” Thom Ruhe, NC Idea's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

“We have the great fortune of hiring a friend who has been intimately involved with the foundation through activities in the Triad and his service on the North Carolina Black Entrepreneurship Council.

"Even more fortunate, he is a true champion of entrepreneurs and values the power of community in leading equitable economic development."

Younger joins NC Idea less than six months following the hiring of Barry Ryan as senior director of strategic partnerships, who spent nearly fifteen years prior at the NC Rural Center.