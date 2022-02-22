Forsyth Tech small business leader accepts job with NC Idea

The director of Forsyth Technical Community College, Allan Younger, has been hired by the NC Idea entrepreneurial foundation as its senior director of programs.
The private nonprofit foundation, based in Durham, said Tuesday that Younger will start his job in April. He will oversee its programmatic priorities and partnerships and become Younger a member of the foundation's senior leadership team.
“We are thrilled to add someone with Allan’s background and expertise to our team,” Thom Ruhe, NC Idea's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
“We have the great fortune of hiring a friend who has been intimately involved with the foundation through activities in the Triad and his service on the North Carolina Black Entrepreneurship Council.
"Even more fortunate, he is a true champion of entrepreneurs and values the power of community in leading equitable economic development."
Younger joins NC Idea less than six months following the hiring of Barry Ryan as senior director of strategic partnerships, who spent nearly fifteen years prior at the NC Rural Center.
Younger was hired by Forsyth Tech in March 2013 to the newly created position of director of its Small Business Center.
Forsyth Tech president Janet Spriggs said that "Allan's warmth, work ethic and commitment to our students and the community at-large were exactly what we needed to launch the Small Business Center, and catapult it to success."
"This is an excellent opportunity for Allan and we are happy for him, even as we are sad that he is leaving Forsyth Tech."
Springs did not address Forsyth Tech's plans to fill Younger's position.
Younger has been responsible for strengthening the center’s operations and services in Forsyth and Stokes counties and providing community advocacy.
Younger is a former instructor and facilitator for Forsyth Tech and president of Grace Consulting. His professional experience includes work with the Small Business and Technology Development Center, Republic Mortgage Insurance Co. and GE Capital.
His NC Idea duties will include overseeing all programs that provide education, training and mentoring for individuals seeking to start and grow companies in North Carolina.
He will lead program development, management and evolution for all entrepreneur programming; including the foundation’s NC Idea LABS customer discovery curriculum, programmatic support for NC Idea MICRO grant recipients and deployment of the Ice House curriculum through NC Idea MINDSET.
He also will oversee coaching and mentoring and support NC Idea’s ECOSYSTEM partners who do so likewise.
