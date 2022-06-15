Forsyth tourism authority board approves $5 million budget for Visit Winston-Salem

The Forsyth County Tourism Development Authority expressed confidence in the recovering hospitality sector by unanimously approving Wednesday a 25% increase in Visit Winston-Salem’s 2022-23 budget to a record $5 million.

The TDA budget was raised every fiscal year from 2009-10 to 2019-20, but went through significant gyrations in the past three fiscal years.

It went from a record $4.85 million in fiscal 2019-20 to $3.2 million for fiscal 2020-21 and $4 million for fiscal 2021-22 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s drastic impact on the local hospitality sector.

“After experiencing the most challenging two years due to the pandemic, the hospitality industry is making a more rapid recovery than forecasted,” Richard Geiger, president of Visit Winston-Salem, said in a statement.

“Winston-Salem hotels are experiencing occupancy and room revenues higher” than in 2019.

“In-state and regional leisure travelers have led to the faster-than-expected recovery for our industry.”

The bulk of the TDA’s funding comes from the county hotel occupancy tax, which is collected by hospitality venues as guests pay their bill. The more revenue the TDA gets, the more money it is able to provide in marketing grants.

The TDA’s share of the hotel occupancy tax was projected to be $3.1 million in 2021-22, but officials said the total is likely to reach $4.2 million.

That’s compared with $3.2 million in 2019-20 and $2.6 million in 2020-21.

Geiger said Visit Winston-Salem’s 2022-2023 marketing and sales plan focuses on print, digital advertising, public relations and promotions.

The theme for the upcoming fiscal year will be “Look forward, travel back,” which is “geared to attract the pandemic-fatigued travelers who have a pent-up demand to travel.”

The marketing and promotions plan includes the creation and implementation of marketing campaigns to support renovated and new meeting space in downtown Winston-Salem’s Benton Convention Center.

The authority approved up to a combined $250,000 for 39 groups from the Visit Winston-Salem Convention & Sports Support initiative. The split was 70% toward convention and 30% toward sports.

The Convention & Sports Support (CSS) funding is allocated to qualified organizations to offset expenses, such as convention center/facility rentals, convention shuttles and parking, and bid fees to pursue sporting events and tournaments.

Visit Winston-Salem has declined in recent years to identify groups receiving financial assistance or per-event funding totals, although it likely includes support for local youth sports events and the Winston-Salem Open.

Groups receiving CSS funds are expected to generate more than 43,000 hotel room nights with an estimated economic impact of $43 million, up $10 million from 2021-22.

The authority chose not to offer Arts & Events marketing assistance for the third consecutive fiscal year.

The authority has said it would dedicate those Arts & Events funds “to be invested in a more saturated marketing buy for advertising, promotional opportunities and enhanced public relations efforts.”

Overall, the agency will again spend 8% of its budget on grants, as well as 8% on administrative costs.

It will dedicate $1.58 million to personnel expenses for its current 16 full-time staff members. The staff level is one less full-time staff member than in 2020 before the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March 2020.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.