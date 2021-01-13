Forsyth, Wake Forest Baptist gain conditional state OK for bed expansion projects

Renovations were expected to begin Jan. 1 and the beds available by Aug. 15, 2022. Wake Forest Baptist said that the first four beds related to the expansion went into service on Jan. 1.

The Forsyth project has an estimated $10.5 million capital investment. It will give Forsyth up to 785 acute-care beds on its main campus.

Forsyth cited its expansion project was tied to two separate patient service changes.

The first reflects the need for more acute-care beds at the Clemmons medical campus related to joint replacement procedures at its new acute inpatient surgical and acute care services.

"Although the applicant expects a growth in joint replacement patient days due to growth and aging of the service area population, the applicant conservatively projects that patient days at NH Forsyth will be consistent with its calendar year 2019 days," according to the request.

The second patient service change is related to Forsyth adding in August 2019 a maternal-fetal program in response to Wake Forest Baptist opening a birth center on its campus in 2019.

Project renovations are expected to begin July 1, and the beds available by July 1, 2023.