Forward High Point names new president, CEO

The board of directors at Forward High Point said Thursday it has named Rebekah McGee as its president and chief executive, effective Aug.1.
McGee has served as director of Downtown Asheboro Inc. since its inception in 2020, leading change and implementing policies such as the Zoo City Social District and the Downtown Redevelopment Grant.
McGee also helped create a new concert series, Rock’n the Park and revamping the Zoo City Summerfest.
For more information about Forward High Point, go to www.downtownhighpoint.org.
