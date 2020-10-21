Four additional weeks of unemployment insurance benefits in January after jobless rate rises

North Carolinians who are furloughed or become jobless in 2021 will receive an extra four weeks of regular state unemployment benefits because of a state law passed in July 2013.

The maximum number of unemployment insurance benefit weeks rises from 12 to 16 because of the sliding scale put in place by a Republican legislative supermajority.

North Carolina is tied with Florida with the lowest maximum number of UI weeks in the country at 12.

The maximum regular state weekly benefit is $350, with the average paid weekly benefit is $278. There is no sliding scale for the weekly benefit, which was reduced from $535 also in July 2013.

The sliding scale based on unemployment rates runs from 12 weeks — which the state has been at since July 2013 — up to a maximum of 20 weeks. Before the law was passed in July 2013, North Carolinians received a maximum of 26 weeks — currently the benefit maximum for 44 states.

The sliding scale based on jobless rates is: maximum of 13 weeks at 5.6% to 6%; 14 weeks at 6.1% to 6.5%; 15 weeks at 6.6% to 7%; 16 weeks at 7.1% to 7.5%; 17 weeks at 7.6% to 8%; 18 weeks at 8.1% to 8.5%; 19 weeks at 8.6% to 9%; and 20 weeks at 9.1% and higher.