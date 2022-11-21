 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four vacant Forsyth properties purchased for $975,000

Four vacant tracts in southwest Forsyth County have been sold for a combined $975,000 to a Clemmons real-estate group, according to a Forsyth County Register of Deeds filing Monday. The sale was completed Wednesday.

All of the lots are adjacent to or near residential developments.

The tracts are listed as: a 13.18-acre tract at 0 Frye Bridge Road; a 10.52-acre lot at 6049 Frye Bridge Road; a 6.5-acre lot at 0 Phelps Farm Road; and 4.2-acre lot at 0 Clemmons Friedburg Road.

The buyer is Braxton Real Estate and Development Co. LLC.

The seller is E. Frances Anderson Woosley and Kyle and Michelle Woosley.

