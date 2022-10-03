Free health clinic location shifted in downtown Winston-Salem

The Delivering Equal Access to Care clinic has moved to a new location at 2295 E. 14th St. in Winston-Salem.

The new clinic site is in the Winston East location of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Pediatrics.

The free clinic is student-run and physician-staffed through Wake Forest University School of Medicine.

The clinic is designed for adults ages 18 and older who have no insurance and are ineligible for Medicaid. Eligible are residents of Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Yadkin counties.

Services provided include: routine office visits; limited free lab work and medications dispensed; referrals for subspecialty services; chronic disease education and medication management; community wellness and prevention; and smoking cessation counseling program with peer support. It does not provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

Clinic hours are 5:30 to 9 p.m. Monday by appointment only at 336-716-DEAC (3322).