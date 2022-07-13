Fresh Market pulls IPO as South American retailer plans to buy 67% stake

The parent company of The Fresh Market withdrew Wednesday plans for an initial public offering that it unveiled almost a year ago.

The Fresh Market Holdings Inc. filed its IPO plan on July 16, 2021, which was amended on Dec. 20 and March 14.

The Greensboro grocery chain did not provide investors with how many shares it would offer and what the share price would be.

"The company submits this request for withdrawal, as it does not intend to pursue the contemplated public offering of the securities covered by the registration statement at this time," according to the filing by Carlos Clark, the company's general counsel and corporate secretary.

The decision comes just more than two months after South American retailer Cencosud offered to spend $676 million, including $265 million in cash, to buy a 67% ownership stake.

Fresh Market said existing company shareholders, including the Apollo Funds, the Berry family and corporate management, would have a combined 33% stake. Apollo bought the company for $1.4 billion in 2016, taking it private at that time.

The Fresh Market decision was not surprising to Bowman Gray IV, a local independent stockbroker.

"Market conditions are a deterrent to going public now," Gray said.

:Unless they are in dire need of cash, it would be prudent to wait until things calm down and the market has a chance to settle into rising interest rates."

The supermarket chain was founded in 1982. It has 160 stores across 22 states, including two in Greensboro, one in Winston-Salem and 21 overall in North Carolina.

The chain reported $1.93 billion in fiscal 2021 revenues.

Cencosud said the proposed deal would provide 12% of its global revenue from the United States, as well as greater access to U.S. capital markets options.

If the deal is approved by federal regulators, Fresh Market management would remain in charge of the chain.

“Cencosud has demonstrated that it is a world-class retailer with exceptional margins,” Jason Potter, Fresh Market’s chief executive, said in a statement.

“The Fresh Market has experienced strong financial momentum over the last few years, and this partnership with Cencosud will allow the company to further capture market share as we expand our footprint in our core Southeast market and beyond.”

Cencosud said a major incentive for the deal is being “able to leverage best practices across its Latin American businesses to The Fresh Market, and accordingly incorporate best practices from The Fresh Market to its existing portfolio, helping to drive increased performance and efficiencies.”

Apollo partner Andrew Jhawar said that Fresh Market “has a tremendous new store growth opportunity that Cencosud’s investment can accelerate.”