CBL Properties and a joint-venture partner have signed a $148 million loan that has been secured by its Friendly Center and the Shops at Friendly Center properties in Greensboro.

CBL, based in Chattanooga, Tenn., is owner and operator of Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem and Friendly Center.

The company said during its first-quarter earnings report May 10 that the loan was closed April 4 and considered a major component of CBL completing more than $312 million in financing activity thus far in fiscal 2023.

CBL described the Friendly Center loan as a fixed-rate, non-recourse mortgage. CBL chief executive Stephen Lebovitz described the loan as “a particularly outstanding accomplishment.”

The previous $145.2 million loan had been set to mature in April 2023.

According to Corevest.com, a non-recourse loan “allows the borrower not to be personally liable to repay the outstanding balance of assets. Investor property lenders use this type of loan if they feel the borrower has a more long term track record of stabilized real estate assets.

“If the collateral is insufficient to repay the loan, the lender incurs a loan loss. With a non-recourse loan, the principals of the borrower can transfer ownership of the loan collateral to the lender.

“They then can walk away from the debt without having to pay anything further to the lender.”

The company emerged on Nov. 1, 2021, from federal Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after entering protection in November 2020 and operating on a business-as-usual format.

Tony Plath, a retired finance professor at UNC Charlotte, said the lender is taking a risk with accepting a shopping center property as the lien for the $148 million loan.

"As a former commercial lender who’s trained in commercial real-estate lending, I sure wouldn’t give CBL non-recourse debt for a mall property (whose corporation) recently emerged from bankruptcy protection.

"After all, under these circumstances, just what is the property really worth in a foreclosure filing? There’s not exactly a large, liquid and active market for mall properties these days, after all.

"There’s simply no way that I’d agree to these terms as a lender, since they expose me to far more default risk than I’m willing to accept."

Plath said that for Friendly Center, "of course there’s increased risk here that the mall could be placed into a resale transaction due to foreclosure on the mall in the event of a default circumstance.

"But, this risk is quite low in today’s market. Just who’s interested in buying a struggling mall these days in the first place?

"So really, just what is the collateral worth here?"

Previous loan risks

CBL disclosed the Friendly Center loan arrangement as it provided an update on the potential foreclosure or conveyance of one of its three Triad properties — Alamance Crossing East in Burlington.

In February, CBL disclosed that it expected the Burlington property “will be placed into receivership imminently,” as well as its Westgate Mall property in Spartanburg, S.C.

On May 10, CBL said Alamance Crossing East "was placed into receivership and deconsolidated."

Alamance Crossing East has served as the security for a $41.4 million loan to CBL. The lender has not been identified.

CBL has a separate $29 million loan secured by the Spartanburg property.

If the Burlington shopping center is foreclosed or conveyed back to the lender, it would be the second time in the past seven months that has occurred for a CBL property in North Carolina.

In July, CBL conveyed its Asheville Mall property to its lender in exchange for forgiveness of the $62.1 million loan secured by the property.

The Asheville property was sold for $62.15 million in August to New York-based Kohan Retail Investment Group.

CBL said in February it is in discussions with the lender for a two-year extension/modification of a $97.4 million loan secured by Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville. CBL said at that time it forecasted closing the extension or modification within 90 days.

On Wednesday, CBL said it is "in the process of finalizing" the extension or modification.