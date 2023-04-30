Front Street Capital is setting its sights on expanding significantly beyond the Triad with the launch of its latest real-estate investment fund.

The Winston-Salem private-equity group debuted Front Street Properties Fund III LP with plans to make between $75 million to $100 million in capital commitments toward projects.

The group said it has secured financial commitments of more than $35 million for Fund III.

The primary focus will be development and acquisition opportunities for Class A commercial real estate assets in the Southeast “with a meaningful portion of Fund III equity allocated toward ground-up development of industrial assets.”

Another strategic purpose is leveraging its property management and construction management platforms “to provide enhanced returns through value-add and stabilized acquisitions.”

“We are very excited about the prospects of Fund III due to its ability to meet growing investor demand for institutional quality real-estate investments in our target markets, predominately in the Carolinas, but also across the southeastern United States,” Coleman Team, a Front Street partner, said in a statement.

“We feel very strongly that Fund III is positioned to outperform alternative investment options for our limited partners.”

Fund III already features two Winston-Salem projects in Union Cross Business Park: a 522,500-square-foot, build-to-suit development that will serve as the North American headquarters for Ziehl-Abegg Inc.; and a 144,000-square-foot speculative industrial facility.

Front Street said it expects to develop and acquire additional properties over the next 36 months with the remaining capital committed to Fund III.

“The Southeast, and specifically the Carolina Core, is experiencing a surge in industrial demand,” Front Street partner Matt McInnis said.

The Carolina Core is an economic region defined by U.S. 421 and runs from Surry to Cumberland counties.

It contains four megasites that include major manufacturing projects Boom Supersonic at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, Toyota North America in Liberty, VinFast near Sanford and Wolfspeed Inc. near Siler City.

“As a deeply entrenched regional developer, Front Street Capital is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this opportunity on behalf of our investors,” McInnis said.

Front Street’s current portfolio consists of more than 4.4 million square feet of real estate under management.

Over the past year, the development division has delivered more than 1.2 million square feet of new product in the Carolina Core.

In June, Front Street completed its Fund II initiative after about two years with the purchase of the 3100 Breckinridge Blvd. property in Duluth, Ga.

Fund II involved commitments of $40 million toward eight assets and more than 730,000 square feet of Class-A real estate properties in the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee.

Selling activities

Front Street also has been active in selling pieces of its portfolio.

For example, in March Siemens Mobility Inc. paid $16.16 million for the 202-acre Lexington Industrial Park where it plans to operate a $220 million, 506-job East Coast production plant.

The property was bought from Front Street-Lexington LLC of Winston-Salem. The park was a public-private joint venture between the city and Front Street Capital.

The global manufacturer committed March 8 to begin production in 2024 of passenger rail cars, also known as rolling stock.

Roland Busch, Siemens AG’s chief executive and president, said at the economic-development announcement that the Lexington plant will play a pivotal role in transforming the U.S. rail and transportation sectors through clean energy.

Front Street said the 144,000-square-foot speculative building would be marketed to companies “outside the area seeking to relocate in Winston-Salem.”

Construction is required to be completed within 24 months.

In return, Front Street projected the economic-development project would generate an initial $15.7 million capital investment “with additional investment on future tenant improvements.”

“Without such available product in our local inventory, our city and county will lose on many potential projects that bring net new tax base, jobs and overall economic diversification,” company officials wrote to the city.

“Given current market activity and the intense competition for every project, we as a city cannot afford to miss out on these economic drivers due to a lack of available modern facilities or shovel-ready sites.”

Front Street has been redeveloping what was once referred to as Building 23-1 in downtown Winston-Salem into Bailey South, along with the Morris Building, for nearly 100,000 square feet of office and retail space.

In August, Front Street sold two industrial properties for a combined $36.9 million to Westcore, a San Diego industrial real-estate group making its entrance into the Triad.

“We have been very fortunate to have had Front Street Capital carrying out a number of projects in our community,” Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said.

“Their vision and willingness to assist with economic development prospects has been critical to the success of these projects.

“We have other projects in the pipeline, and having Front Street and other companies willing to participate makes Winston Salem much more competitive,” he said.

The properties in Union Cross Industrial Center are: a 200,000-square-foot facility on 21.5 acres at 4991 Millennium Drive that sold for $21.6 million; and a 140,000-square-foot building on 11.17 acres at 4980 Millennium Drive that sold for $15.27 million.

Bunzl Distribution USA Inc. opened a $13.4 million plant at the 4991 Millennium site in 2019. The plant site has the capacity for adding 110,000 square feet of space. Southern Carlson, a fastener and hooks manufacturer, is the tenant at 4980 Millennium.

Front Street’s continued investment in Forsyth County “is crucial to bringing in new employers and generating jobs,” said Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc.

“Their focus and leadership on ground-up development is a perfect fit. Their blend of industrial and commercial development is shaping the economy of our community in an incredibly positive way.

“We know this model has proven successful, as our organization recently assisted companies such as the German manufacturer Ziehl-Abegg and Ardagh Group from Luxembourg in locating here with help from the city, county and state,” Owens said.

“Those projects and many others would not be possible without the investment, commitment and leadership of Front Street Capital.”