Frontier Airlines said Tuesday it is expanding its service at Raleigh-Durham International Airport by adding flights to Chicago and Houston in mid-June.

The airline also said it would increase the number of flights to cities it already serve from RDU.

The Chicago service to Midway International Airport begins June and will be on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday schedule.

The Houston service to Bush International Airport begins June 18 with flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Once those destinations debut, Frontier will have a total of 20 nonstop destinations at RDU and 112 weekly flights.