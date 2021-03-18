Fujifilm commits to $2 billion project in Wake County

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies U.S.A. Inc. said Thursday it will create 725 jobs and spend up to $2 billion on capital investments on what would be North America’s largest end-to-end biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility.

The plant would be built in the Raleigh suburb of Holly Springs. Fujifilm has had operations in Research Triangle Park since 1996 with more than 600 employees currently.

Positions at the new facility will include engineers, scientists, manufacturing personnel and other support positions.

The manufacturer has been made eligible for up to $19.72 million over 12 years in performance-based incentives from the state's Job Development Investment Grant program, as well as $2 million from the One North Carolina Fund.

