Full Potential initiative provides third-quarter profit boost to Hanesbrands

The first full quarterly impact of Hanesbrands Inc.’s Full Potential initiative boosted the basic apparel manufacturer's third-quarter net income by 47%.
The year-over-year profit surge comes in part because the third quarter of fiscal 2020 was affected significantly by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on consumers.
Hanesbrands reported Thursday diluted earnings of 43 cents per share, down 14 cents from a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were 53 cents a share when excluding income from operations discontinued by the company.
That included sales from its European Innerwear business that Hanesbrands put up for sale in February, as well as exiting the C9 Champion mass retail program and the DKNY intimate apparel license.
The average earnings forecast was 47 cents by five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Hanesbrands opened the curtain in May on Full Potential, which is focused on its core strengths: its globally recognized basic apparel brands; domestic, Central and Latin America and Asian supply chain; “deep consumer loyalty”; broad channel distribution; and global footprint.
The manufacturer projects generating an additional $1.2 billion in revenue by fiscal 2025. That would put Hanesbrands at $7.4 billion in annual revenue, up from $6.2 billion projected for fiscal 2021.
Another part of Full Potential is divestiture efforts that include putting its European Innerwear business up for sale in February, as well as exiting the C9 Champion mass retail program and the DKNY intimate apparel license.
Hanesbrands said Thursday that it has reached an agreement to sell the European Innerwear business to an affiliate of Regent LP for just one Euro, or $1.16. The deal is projected to close in the first quarter.
“Focusing our portfolio is crucial to our long-term growth, and selling our European Innerwear business represents a significant step forward in our Full Potential plan,” chief executive Stephen Bratspies said in a statement.
The company has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County and about 3,000 in North Carolina.
Third-quarter sales were up 5.85% to $1.79 billion.
Sales for third quarter 2020 included $179 million from personal protective equipment (PPE) products purchased primarily by the federal government during the first months of the pandemic. Hanesbrands ended PPE sales in February.
When taking out the PPE sales, Hanesbrands’ second-quarter sales were up 18% year over year.
The company said the sales growth compared with third-quarter 2020 "was driven by strong consumer demand and point-of-sale trends in the U.S., Europe, Americas and certain Asia markets, including Chin."
Those sales "more than offset headwinds from the extended government COVID-related lockdowns in Australia and Japan."
For the third quarter, Innerwear sales dropped 11.4% year over year to $702.6 million. International sales were up 6% to $536.5 million. Activewear sales jumped 42.3% to $462.5 million.
Hanesbrands provided financial guidance for the fourth quarter.
The company projects sales of between $1.75 billion and $1.78 billion, reflecting a potential 3% sales increase compared with a year ago.
It also projected diluted earnings from continuing operations of 24 and 29 cents, and adjusted earnings between 40 and 45 cents.
The fiscal 2021 update tightened the sales range from between $6.75 billion and $6.85 billion to between $6.76 billion and $6.83 billion.
Full-year diluted earnings from continuing operations are projected at $1.53 to $1.58, compared with the guidance of $1.50 to $1.58 provided in August.
Adjusted earnings are now projected at between $1.79 and $1.84 a share, up from $1.68 to $1.78 in August.
“We are maintaining our fourth-quarter outlook for net sales and adjusted operating profit, driven by continued demand for our brands, our strong inventory position and our global team’s proven ability to manage on-going macro challenges," Bratspies said.
