Full Potential initiative provides third-quarter profit boost to Hanesbrands

Another part of Full Potential is divestiture efforts that include putting its European Innerwear business up for sale in February, as well as exiting the C9 Champion mass retail program and the DKNY intimate apparel license.

Hanesbrands said Thursday that it has reached an agreement to sell the European Innerwear business to an affiliate of Regent LP for just one Euro, or $1.16. The deal is projected to close in the first quarter.

“Focusing our portfolio is crucial to our long-term growth, and selling our European Innerwear business represents a significant step forward in our Full Potential plan,” chief executive Stephen Bratspies said in a statement.

The company has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County and about 3,000 in North Carolina.

Third-quarter sales were up 5.85% to $1.79 billion.

Sales for third quarter 2020 included $179 million from personal protective equipment (PPE) products purchased primarily by the federal government during the first months of the pandemic. Hanesbrands ended PPE sales in February.

When taking out the PPE sales, Hanesbrands’ second-quarter sales were up 18% year over year.