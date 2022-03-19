Fully recovered? NC is back to pre-pandemic employment levels, but public is still feeling economic pain

North Carolina’s economy is back — at least back to pre-COVID-19 employment levels, the governor’s office declared last week.

Questions do remain, however, including:

“Does it feel real?”

“Why are businesses still struggling to find workers?”

It’s understandable that recent positive economic achievements are struggling to gain traction with North Carolinians dealing with increasing inflation and high gas prices.

“Our significant success increasing jobs during the pandemic shows North Carolinians are resilient,” Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

“We need to focus on training workers and educating children to continue to grow our workforce.

“But right now, prices for gas and food are too high, and we have to find ways to make those costs more affordable while we keep bringing good-paying jobs to our state,” Cooper said.

According to the N.C. Commerce Department’s January state employment report, North Carolina has 33,000 more payroll jobs, or 0.7%, than it did in February 2020.

North Carolina is one of 10 states to have recovered to the February 2020 payroll level, according to John Quinterno, principal with South by North Strategies Ltd., a Chapel Hill research company specializing in economic and social policy.

Yet, Quinterno cautioned that “when you estimate the number of jobs the state should have created to accommodate for population growth but didn’t, the state isn’t fully recovered yet. The estimated jobs gap is down to 9,200 payroll positions.”

The state’s labor force participation rate has increased 0.5 percentage points from 59.2% in January 2021 to 59.7% in January 2022.

North Carolinians still ranks 38th nationally in terms of the labor force participation rate, and remains below the 61.4% rate of February 2020.

“I doubt most North Carolinians take comfort in hearing that the economy has recovered in many ways from COVID’s hit,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.

“Businesses that survived government-induced shutdowns and restrictions have largely returned to the pre-pandemic ’normal,’ but many never returned.

“Some are still coping with consumers’ lingering COVID fears, plus current concerns about inflation overshadow any thoughts about the recent economic past.”

As a result, Kokai said, “I suspect most people will greet this Cooper administration news with a shrug.”

Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities, said the five-county Winston-Salem metro area reached pre-pandemic employment levels in late 2021, while the three-county Greensboro-High Point metro remained about 2 percentage points below as of February.

Vitner said both metros’ nonfarm employment growth is at 2% compared with early 2021, which trails the state’s 4% growth rate over the same time period.

No surprise

Most businesses, small and large, would not be surprised by commerce’s determination that there were just 0.8 job seekers per job opening in December.

Help wanted and we’re hiring ads, signs and fliers continue to share space with signage at many businesses.

Hiring has been challenging even for those companies whose minimum wage is doubled or even tripled of the $7.25 an hour floor in North Carolina.

About 24% percent of small-business owners nationwide are experiencing a significant staffing shortage, while another 18% are dealing with a moderate staffing shortage, according to a survey released Wednesday by the N.C. chapter of the National Federation of Independent Businesses.

“While we’re doing a lot better than we were in the spring and summer of 2020, this survey underscores the challenges North Carolina’s small businesses continue to face,” said Gregg Thompson, NFIB’s director for N.C.

Despite the state’s 3.9% unemployment rate, “small businesses and other employers are still having a tough time finding people to fill the positions that are available,” Thompson said.

Quinterno said perhaps the predominant reason why N.C. employers are struggling to find workers is there about 100,000 fewer individuals in the state’s workforce at 5.1 million compared with 5.2 million in February 2020.

“The reasons for the lower participation rates are complicated and well documented,” Quinterno said.

“Some is likely demographic, such as population aging, while some likely is pandemic related. That would include fear of being in the workplace by those at high risk of contracting COVID, reduced opportunities in business sectors that have yet to see a recovery as wary customers keep their distance, and increased difficulties in working for parents dealing with reductions in child care options and school disruptions.”

Quinterno said it is likely that many two-parent households “may have found during the COVID-19 shutdown that the high cost of child care meant it was more financially advantageous for one parent to stay at home with the children.”

State economic index

The North Carolina economy began 2022 on a slight down note amid the erratic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an index compiled by economics professor Michael Walden of N.C. State University that was released last week.

The index measures leading state economic indicators. It ordinarily serves as a forecast of the state economy four to six months out. The data is seasonally adjusted.

The index was down 0.6% from December, but up 6.2% from January 2021. During the pandemic, the index had increased month over month as much as 9% from June to July 2020.

The biggest factor was a 16.2% increase in initial unemployment insurance claims from December. There was a 15% increase in residential building permits, due in part to higher raw material and other construction costs.

“Unfortunately, as the virus appears to have receded, a new threat to the economy has appeared with the war in Ukraine,” Walden said.

“Until the war is resolved, economic uncertainty will remain elevated. The Federal Reserve also should be watched for how much it raises interest rates and how economic growth — and inflation — react.”

Mixed consumer confidence

Vitner said that achieving pre-pandemic employment levels is of limited comfort to North Carolinians who “feel they are being squeezed by higher inflation, particularly for housing, groceries and gasoline.”

Vitner cited two respected measures of consumer confidence.

He said the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index remains relatively high, which is more heavily weighted toward employment conditions.

The survey ask “Do you feel jobs are plentiful? Hard to get? Or not so hard to get?”

“Not surprisingly, nearly everyone feels that jobs are plentiful today, and very few people feel jobs are hard to get,” Vitner said.

By contrast, Vitner said the University of Michigan’s Survey of Consumer Sentiment recently fell to its lowest level since 2011, “which was also a period where gasoline prices sky-rocketed.”

“One of the most telling is whether consumers feel they are financially better off today than they were one year ago. This index has fallen 22 points since September from 116 to 94.

“The upshot is that while jobs are plentiful and incomes are rising, consumers are having a tough time keeping up with rising prices,” Vitner said. “Inflation is particularly difficult for consumers today because it is hitting necessities.

“It is very hard for consumers to cut back in other areas to compensate for how much more they are paying for key necessities.”

Looking forward

Quinterno said his economic forecast for the rest of 2022 “is very cloudy.”

“The pandemic isn’t over, and arguably we are less prepared than before to handle any serious surge due the expiration of support programs and the repeal of most all public health measures.”

Other factors include higher prices for buying an existing home and paying the monthly mortgage, which “are burdening many households and absorbing increasing shares of their incomes, which leaves less for all other purposes,” Quinterno said.

“2022 could prove to be the most challenging year since the onset of the COVID crisis due in large part to the inexplicable decision of federal and state policymakers to unilaterally abandon the fight against the pandemic.”

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University, said that while surpassing the pre-pandemic employment levels for N.C. “is unquestionably good news,” he said that rising inflation, continuing supply-chain challenges and the Russian invasion of Ukraine “is going to put a strong headwind on N.C.’s ability to continue on this path.”

“Significant new investments in public transportation and retraining programs will be of increasing importance if we want to overcome these obstacles.

“But, such actions are more of a medium- to long-term fix than something that can be immediately implemented.”

Vitner said it’s possible the Federal Reserve can engineer a “soft landing” through raising interest rates without an accompanying hike in unemployment.

“The other possible outcomes are a recession, which now appears to be about a one-in-three probability over the next year, or stagflation, where economic growth slows but inflation remains uncomfortably high,” Vitner said.

“The last outcome is the one that I see mostly likely at this time.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.