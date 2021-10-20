Furniture hall of fame has three inductees with Triad ties

Three home-furnishings officials with Triad ties were inducted Sunday into the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame for the class of 2020.
The induction ceremony was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those inductees are: Robert Culp III, co-founder, former chairman and chief executive of Culp Inc. of High Point; Robert Maricich, chairman and chief executive of International Market Centers and formerly top executive of Century Furniture Industries; and Todd Wanek, president and chief executive of Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., which has a major production campus in Advance.
Wanek joins his father, Ron, of the class of 2006, in the hall of fame.
336-727-7376
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.