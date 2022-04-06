Furniture hardware company plans $13 million expansion

Häfele America Co. said Tuesday it will add 94,200 square feet of space to its Archdale distribution center and warehouse in Archdale.

Häfele is a worldwide supplier of furniture and architectural hardware components that include cabinets, doors, kitchens, bathrooms and other living and working environments.

The facility will have 221,200 square feet when the expansion is completed.

The overall project is projected to be a $13 million capital investment set to be completed in the fall.

The facility will feature a 501-kilowatt solar system consisting of more than 1,100 panels. That investment alone is expected to provide 75% of the total power use for the facility.

Architectural plans are being developed by Winston-Salem’s West & Stem Architects PLLC, while site construction is being done by Landmark Builders of Winston-Salem.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.