Furniture industry, High Point Market on the rise despite pandemic

The first spring High Point Market of the pandemic era arrived Saturday with the home-furnishings industry riding an unexpected and very welcomed boom in consumer demand.
Market exhibitors are expecting brisk business from retailers who have depleted their inventories in recent months.
They have been selling to idled stay-at-home shoppers opting to refurnish their homes since vacationing was out of the question until recently.
“We have had a very robust spring between pre-market and the market,” said Tom Conley, president and chief executive of the High Point Market Authority.
“Of course, there will be virtually no international buyers, and for that matter few international sellers. That will affect our overall numbers.”
Analysts said there are two ways that home-furnishing sales serve as a bellwether for the U.S. economy: sales are composed primarily of durable, big-ticket products that are deferrable purchases; and about 60% of sales are financed.
Global sales are projected by Statista.com to reach a record $247.8 billion for 2021, of which about half is expected to come from the United States.
New orders were up 34% over February 2020, according to the February survey of U.S. manufacturers by industry research firm Smith Leonard PLLC of High Point.
It was the ninth straight month of large double-digit percentage increases. The firm said with the U.S. economy tanking from March through May 2020, the next meaningful comparison will be in the June data.
“New orders were up for 94% of the participants, so it appears that most companies are enjoying the good written business,” said Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services.
A little wary
Yet, it’s understandable if the industry takes optimistic economic forecasts with a grain of salt.
The last time sales appeared to be this good overall was in the mid-to-late 1990s when the U.S. economy was acting like it was steroids before the housing bubble burst in the 2001-03 period.
The industry has been waiting most of this century for a sizable uptick in sales from a variety of potential sources — hot and cold housing markets, the cocooning home-lifestyle choice, lower-cost imported products, and well-hyped, no-interest financing terms.
“We have had several conversations with industry executives that almost always end up with frustrations of how good business is in terms of orders coming,” Smith said.
Smith said the executives would cite “how difficult it is to either not be able to get foam or workers, or deal with significant price increases when prices were quoted before the material cost increases came into effect.
“Or orders are great, but cannot get product out of Asia. Or the cost of containers, if you can get them, have quadrupled or more.
“It seems that no one would have thought that, for once, business in the furniture industry could be this good with consumer demand this high, yet so many problems have developed to make it hard to appreciate how good business is.”
Doug Bassett, president of Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Co., said he expects a bountiful trade show not only for his manufacturers, but the industry as a whole.
Vaughan-Bassett has been the largest U.S.-based wooden-furniture manufacturers in recent years. About 98% of its product is made domestically.
“The only negative impact I see is that many vendors might introduce less new product because they are struggling to keep up with demand on their older goods,” Bassett said.
“By October, many dealers and designers will have missed multiple markets, and the industry seems hungry to get back together and to do business face-to-face.”
Online component
Home furnishings have been described as one of the last frontiers for internet retailing.
After all, the thought has long been that consumers need to touch, sit and stretch out on and cozy up with upholstery, wooden furniture, dining and bedroom sets.
Some consumers have developed a pattern of shopping local or regional home-furnishings, department and discount stores, and then going online to price hunt the way they have become accustomed to for auto sales.
Online research firm IbisWorld is projecting $47 billion in 2021 global online home-furnishings sales, led by Wayfair.com, Amazon and Overstock.com, as well as those from traditional retailers Ashley HomeStore and La-Z-Boy Galleries.
Online sales have increased by about 10% a year since 2016.
Yet, online will represent just 19% of the $247.84 billion in global sales that Statista.com. estimates for the industry in 2021.
According to a May 24 report on the top-100 retailers by trade publication Furniture Today, Crate and Barrel reported that online sales accounted for about 70% of its business. Specialty bedding retailer Sleep Number credited phone, online and chat transactions for 15% of its sales.
“Although the (internet) breaks down geographic barriers and theoretically allows a more even playing field, in practice the rewards of online retailing will go to companies with deeper pockets and more efficient distribution models,” according to Charlotte-based financial advisory firm Anderson Bauman Tourtellot Vos.
Middle innings
Internet furnishings sales are in “the middle innings as to how it will ultimately impact retail,” said Jerry Epperson, managing partner of financial services firm Mann, Armistead & Epperson Ltd. of Richmond, Va.
Epperson mentioned factors such as delivery and credit challenges.
“If you look at most of the internet sites, their home furnishings are smaller, more décor and accessory items, not full-sized furniture,” Epperson said.
Epperson said the pandemic changed most consumers’ shopping patterns for home furnishings.
“Yes, furniture sales online grew more than other retailers but, when the restrictions were lifted (in May 2020), in-store sales grew dramatically,” Epperson said.
“The foot traffic grew less than sales because almost everyone who came in bought,” Epperson said. “Most knew what they needed when they arrived.
“Since (May 2020), furniture and almost everything home-related has seen steady impressive growth to the point that almost all durables are massively oversold.”
Also affecting sales, but not in an overly negative way so far, are shortages of raw material, finished products and manufacturing workers, Epperson said.
“Some retailers are quoting a nine-month lead time to get a new sofa,” Epperson said. “We have shortages of foam and other raw materials and, of course, the back-ups at our ports have been challenging.
“The most often-mentioned problem is getting sufficient labor.”
Conley said the industry continues to gradually embrace the online sales component.
“Many predicted it would never happen,” Conley said. “But the millennials have proved that prediction wrong.”
Figured it out
Warren Shoulberg wrote in an August 2020 blog at BusinessofHome.com that online furniture retailers have figured out ways to overcome freight costs that many analysts predicted “would kill you.”
“At the beginning of the dot-com era, the home furnishings industry used to point to three categories that would never succeed online: furniture and mattresses, major appliances and wall-to-wall carpeting,” Shoulberg said.
“Like most other predictions about the home furnishings business, these have all turned out to be wrong. They appear to be getting more wrong every year.”
Shoulberg said that over the past two decades, “Amazon has built its furniture business on the base of its overall e-commerce revenue.”
“Wayfair has exploded in recent years ... reporting astonishing growth during the pandemic, including 84% percent in the second quarter (of 2020) alone.”
At the time Shoulberg published his blog, he said “the only loser in overall business and market share last year (2019) were department stores.”
Ashley’s influence
Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. has been the nation’s largest furniture manufacturer and retailer for most the past 16 years with its wide variety of mostly mid- to higher-end product offerings.
From its more than 700 company-owned stores and licensed sales, it had a 2% uptick in 2020 sales to $5 billion, according to Furniture Today.
Ashley has 29 stores in North Carolina, including 1150 Hanes Mall Blvd. in Winston-Salem and 1705 S. 40 Drive in Greensboro, and an outlet store at 3053 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.
Ashley’s supply chain features a 3.8 million-square-foot East Coast manufacturing and distribution facility in Advance — its largest plant overall where it has spent more than $250 million on capital investments.
It has more than 1,700 employees there and continues to hold hiring events in the Triad to serve new production lines.
“We are experiencing growth in all of our channels,” Ashley spokesman Cole Bawek said.
“E-commerce certainly had a tremendous uplift in demand; however, brick and mortar retail also shared a similar uplift.
“Overall, we’re not seeing one channel outpace another channel.”
Bawek shares Epperson’s perspective that “promotional/less expensive product is trending online, and this growth has been exponential.”
“But on the other side, there has been a boom in demand for our higher-end/more expensive furniture.”
“A majority of these products are selling through brick-and-mortar stores.”
Pandemic changes
Like virtually every other major retail category, the pandemic drove consumers who wanted and needed products to alter their buying behavior, said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at the Wake Forest University School of Business.
“When the path-to-purchase through traditional brick-and-mortar started constricting, and even shutting down in some categories, need superseded want and e-commerce ramped up to keep that path open.
“From the need to repurpose rooms to redecorating for freshness and modernization, and even just fun during a pandemic, these factors pushed shoppers further into the online shopping and buying mode, particularly among market segments that reflect a younger demographic,” Beahm said.
For older consumers where the furniture brand is the biggest purchasing factor, “these shoppers will use digital alternatives to brick-and-mortar picked up during the pandemic, but only when it’s not convenient to trust and verify.”
“The pandemic also drove a significant number of consumers back to brands with strong tradition/history and solid brand equity.
“That’s why brands that had been around for years and were in long-term decline experienced a sudden resurgence, generated new trial, and have enjoyed surprisingly strong performance since March 2020,” Beahm said.
Beahm said that “many consumers still like reality over the virtual when it comes to a sizable purchase commitment.”
“It’s one thing to try a new or alternate brand of paper towel when you order online. It’s another to buy a sofa that must look good and feel good upon delivery.”
Beahm said that when it comes to high-end wooden furniture, “this trust-but-verify technique of shopping for furniture is one that a sizable segment of the population will still likely take advantage of as the pandemic wanes.”
“For some higher-priced durable goods, it’s not worth the risk.”
336-727-7376