Furniture industry, High Point Market on the rise despite pandemic

“Or orders are great, but cannot get product out of Asia. Or the cost of containers, if you can get them, have quadrupled or more.

“It seems that no one would have thought that, for once, business in the furniture industry could be this good with consumer demand this high, yet so many problems have developed to make it hard to appreciate how good business is.”

Doug Bassett, president of Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Co., said he expects a bountiful trade show not only for his manufacturers, but the industry as a whole.

Vaughan-Bassett has been the largest U.S.-based wooden-furniture manufacturers in recent years. About 98% of its product is made domestically.

“The only negative impact I see is that many vendors might introduce less new product because they are struggling to keep up with demand on their older goods,” Bassett said.

“By October, many dealers and designers will have missed multiple markets, and the industry seems hungry to get back together and to do business face-to-face.”

Online component

Home furnishings have been described as one of the last frontiers for internet retailing.