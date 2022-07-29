 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Furniture orders plunge 41% during May

Ken Smith, director of furniture services for Smith Leonard, said that new orders for May dropped 41% in large part because home furnishings retailers are dealing with excessive inventory

New home-furnishings orders declined for the 11th consecutive month during May, down 41% year over year to $1.98 billion, according to the latest survey of U.S. manufacturers released Friday by industry research firm Smith Leonard PLLC of High Point.

Orders also were down 16.9% from $2.28 million in April. About 91% of survey participants reported a year-over-year decrease in May orders.

“In looking at the individual results and talking with some of the participants, some companies have cleaned up their backlogs for various reasons," said Ken Smith, the firm’s director of furniture services.

"Some reflected cancellations, as we ask for net new orders and as we have heard, several dealers have been overstocked, so they have cancelled some of the orders that are not special order.

"Looking at the results for the last few months, it is clear that several participants have made major adjustments to their backlogs, which has affected net new orders."

