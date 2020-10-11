Furniture sales up as High Point Market prepares to open

Still, market and industry officials are cautiously hopeful that they can successfully bring together a limited number of manufacturers and retailers within COVID-19 social distancing guidelines to provide what they expect will be a welcome economic and networking boost.

"This market is critical for the industry and our state. We need the visitor dollars," authority president Tom Conley said. "The industry has a myriad of supply chain issues which need to be discussed.

According to a 2018 Duke University study, the High Point market pumps an estimated $6.73 billion annually into the economies of all the counties within a 75-mile radius of downtown High Point, including 22 in North Carolina and eight in Virginia.

That includes average visitor spending of $506.3 million and spending by exhibitors of $162.9 million.

"We are really only having one market," Conley said. "We divided it to allow for less density and enhanced safety precautions.

"Our pre-registrations are much better than we expected. We are down about 45% from our all-time high" in the fall 2019 market.

Conley said that about 70% of exhibitors plan to be open, but with less staff.