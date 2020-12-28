 Skip to main content
Furniture Today names Long O'Hara as executive editor
Furniture Today said Monday it has named Sheila Long O'Mara as executive editor.

O'Hara replaces David Perry, who is retiring after a 37-year career with the Greensboro-based trade publication.

Long O'Mara's appointment marks her return to Furniture Today, where she held a number of roles, including upholstery editor, fabric editor, and editor-in-chief of Kids Today.

Long O'Mara has more than 25 years of journalism experience that also include Home Furnishings Business, The News & Record of Greensboro and The (Elkin) Tribune.

