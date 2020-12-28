Furniture Today names Long O'Hara as executive editor

Furniture Today said Monday it has named Sheila Long O'Mara as executive editor.
O'Hara replaces David Perry, who is retiring after a 37-year career with the Greensboro-based trade publication.
Long O'Mara's appointment marks her return to Furniture Today, where she held a number of roles, including upholstery editor, fabric editor, and editor-in-chief of Kids Today.
Long O'Mara has more than 25 years of journalism experience that also include Home Furnishings Business, The News & Record of Greensboro and The (Elkin) Tribune.
Richard Craver
