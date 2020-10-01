Future of Remington jobs murkier in the Triad with Ruger declaring no interest

The fate of Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.'s operations in Rockingham County has become cloudier after Sturm Ruger & Co. said Wednesday it is not acquiring any Remington facilities or real estate.

Remington had 103 employees in Madison on July 27 when it entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in nearly 2½ years. It declared between $100 million and $500 million in assets and liabilities.

On Aug. 6, Remington filed WARN Act notices in four states that collectively warned that its entire workforce could be laid off — beginning Sept. 30 — if it could not find a buyer. Most employees have been furloughed.

Ruger committed during Tuesday's bankruptcy assets auction to paying $30 million for the Marlin-branded firearms business.

There had been hope, with analyst speculation of Ruger's interest in Remington firearms brands, that it would acquire the Madison operations as well. Ruger has a major production plant eight miles away in Mayodan, with 315 employees at last count.

However, Ruger issued a statement Wednesday says that its purchase "is exclusively for the Marlin Firearms assets. Once the purchase is completed, the company will begin the process of relocating the Marlin Firearms assets to existing Ruger manufacturing facilities."