Future of Remington's Triad jobs murkier with Ruger declaring no interest

The fate of Remington Outdoor Co. Inc.'s operations in Rockingham County has become cloudier after Sturm Ruger & Co. said Wednesday it is not acquiring any Remington facilities or real estate.
Remington had 103 employees in Madison on July 27 when it entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in nearly 2 1/2 years. It declared between $100 million and $500 million in assets and liabilities.
On Aug. 6, Remington filed WARN Act notices in four states that collectively warned that its entire workforce could be laid off — beginning Sept. 30 — if it could not find a buyer. Most employees have been furloughed.
Ruger committed during Tuesday's bankruptcy assets auction to paying $30 million for the Marlin-branded firearms business.
There had been hope, with analyst speculation of Ruger's interest in Remington firearms brands, that it would acquire the Madison operations as well. Ruger has a major production plant eight miles away in Mayodan, with 315 employees at last count.
However, Ruger issued a statement Wednesday says that its purchase "is exclusively for the Marlin Firearms assets. Once the purchase is completed, the company will begin the process of relocating the Marlin Firearms assets to existing Ruger manufacturing facilities."
"Remington firearms, ammunition, other Remington Outdoor brands, and all facilities and real estate are excluded from the Ruger purchase."
Chris Killoy, Ruger's president and chief executive, said "the value of Marlin and its 150-year legacy was too great of an opportunity for us to pass up. The brand aligns perfectly with ours and the Marlin product portfolio will help us widen our already diverse product offerings.”
Vista Outdoor Inc. received approval Tuesday for its $81.4 million offer for the largest portion of Remington's assets: Remington's ammunition and accessories business, including its plant in Lonoke, Ark., along with the company's brand and trademarks.
Vista spokesman Fred Ferguson said Tuesday "the corporate operations in Madison were out of scope."
Rockingham economic officials say they do not have an update on the Madison operations.
There were five other successful bidders for portions of Remington's remaining assets: Roundhill Group LLC buying the non-Marlin firearms business for $13 million; Sierra Bullets LLC paying $30.5 million for its Barnes ammunition business; JJE Capital Holdings LLC for the DPMS, H&R, Stormlake, AAC and Parker brands; Franklin Armory Holdings LLC for the Bushmaster brand and related assets; and Sportsman's Warehouse Inc. for the Tapco brands.
Roundhill would acquire a gun factory in Ilion, N.Y., a handful barrel factory in Lenoir City, Tenn., and other assets.
According to Law360.com, the non-Vista bids were worth a combined $77.8 million.
Remington’s bankruptcy filing comes as other firearms manufacturers, most notably Ruger, have experienced a surge in demand for products.
Vista said that Remington had $200 million in revenue in fiscal 2019. Vista expects the transaction to add to earnings, excluding transaction and transition costs, in fiscal 2022.
Remington had been plagued by lawsuits filed after the 2012 Newtown, Conn., school shooting in which 20 first-graders and six educators were killed. The gunman used a Remington-made rifle.
Cable news channel CNBC said Remington entered bankruptcy after failing to reach an agreement with the Navajo Nation. The group was reported to be considering purchasing Remington’s assets.
