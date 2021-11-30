'Game-changer' could bring at least 1,750 jobs to Piedmont Triad International Airport

* $15 million toward site work.

The only other detail in HB334 toward the project is the average annual wage would be at $60,000.

Loren Hill, regional economic development director for the 17-county Carolina Core, deferred comment to PTI officials.

The authority has assembled over the past 10 years nearly 1,000 acres “to be ready for continued growth in the aerospace industry.”

“This land, combined with one of the best surface transportation networks in the country, outstanding utility infrastructure, and a long-established talent pipeline, make the airport one of the best locations in the world for the aerospace industry,” the authority said in its statement.

PTI presence

PTI already has on its campus the FedEx cargo sorting hub, the HondaJet headquarters and production facilities, and the primary U.S. production operations for HAECO Americas.

An N.C. Aviation Division report released in January had 30,015 jobs listed as associated with PTI.