'Game-changer' could bring at least 1,750 jobs to Piedmont Triad International Airport

A major and previously undisclosed economic-development project involving an airplane manufacturer, Piedmont Triad International Airport and potentially 1,750 jobs has been fast-tracked by the N.C. General Assembly.
The state House and Senate approved Monday by wide bipartisan margins House Bill 334, a technical correction bill for the state budget.
Bill sponsors added language that would appropriate $106.75 million in Job Development Investment Grant funds for fiscal 2021-22 to "a high-yield project for an airplane manufacturer."
The project has been identified as "Project Thunderbird" by Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth.
Lambeth said Tuesday that ordinarily the JDIG funding appropriate "would have been in the state budget."
"But, the dynamics of this is evolving very fast and there should be a major announcement this week or certainly soon."
According to the N.C. Commerce Department, a high-yield project involves a company pledging to create at least 1,750 jobs and spend at least $500 million on capital investments.
Such a project qualifies for JDIG grant reimbursing up to 90% of the new personal income withholdings from employees for a period up to 20 years.
Lambeth said the project will be "a game changer for this area and PTI. I am proud to be part of supporting this project in our region."
The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority said in a statement Tuesday that it “cannot discuss specifics of on-going economic development projects.”
The authority declined to make executive director Kevin Baker available for interviews.
“The airport has attracted the interest of a number of aerospace companies, which the local economic development community is actively pursuing, PTI said.
“The authority greatly appreciates the strong support it has received from the state legislature and the governor’s office, and others, to attract aerospace jobs to the state and region.”
JDIG funding typically is used for projects that have out-of-state competition, either an out-of-state company considering multiple states or a company with an in-state presence considering taking production or moving out of North Carolina.
The bill lists three funding appropriations for infrastructure improvements at PTI:
* $56.75 million toward constructing one or more hangers;
* $35 million toward roadwork improvements, to be handled by the N.C. Transportation Department; and
* $15 million toward site work.
The only other detail in HB334 toward the project is the average annual wage would be at $60,000.
Loren Hill, regional economic development director for the 17-county Carolina Core, deferred comment to PTI officials.
The authority has assembled over the past 10 years nearly 1,000 acres “to be ready for continued growth in the aerospace industry.”
“This land, combined with one of the best surface transportation networks in the country, outstanding utility infrastructure, and a long-established talent pipeline, make the airport one of the best locations in the world for the aerospace industry,” the authority said in its statement.
PTI presence
PTI already has on its campus the FedEx cargo sorting hub, the HondaJet headquarters and production facilities, and the primary U.S. production operations for HAECO Americas.
An N.C. Aviation Division report released in January had 30,015 jobs listed as associated with PTI.
The division’s report on The State of Aviation considers three primary spending categories: direct, indirect (primarily suppliers) and induced (defined as revenue, wages, jobs generated by industry-to-industry transactions, and employee and supplier spending on local goods and services, such as shopping at Hanes Mall).
Negotiations for Project Thunderbird had been kept quiet until the latest version of HB334 was released Monday night.
HB334 resurfaced on Thanksgiving with the reappointment of conference conferees that included Lambeth as head of the House group.
Both chambers received the bill compromise Monday and quickly voted it out of the conference to their respective floors. The House voted 93-9 in favor, while the Senate voted 43-1.
Part of the speed in which legislators approached HB334 was their effort to address most pending bills before a planned short-term adjournment that began Tuesday.
The Associated Press reported Monday that the legislature will hold no-vote meetings until Dec. 10 — a parliamentary maneuver designed to limit Gov. Roy Cooper’s time to act on legislation to no more than 10 days.
AP reported lawmakers could return starting Dec. 30 for limited purposes, such as veto overrides, votes on last-minute negotiated measures between the two chambers and to address bills that are related to redistricting. These meetings could go into January 2022.
News & Record report Richard Barron contributed to this article.
336-727-7376