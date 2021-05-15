Gap between CEO, employee compensation continued to widen in 2020 in the Triad

It was by far the lowest annual compensation for a median employee for the 29 listed corporations.

"Our various compensation programs include the payment of market-based wages and the provision of competitive employee benefits," Hanesbrands said in its CEO pay ratio explainer.

"The programs vary from region to region and among our various consolidated subsidiaries in each region, from country to country. The vast majority of our employees, about 80%, are compensated on an hourly basis."

The Hanesbrands CEO pay ratio gap is likely to expand again in 2021. Hanesbrands provided an estimated annualized total compensation for Bratspies for 2020 that found him making $1,056 to every $1 for the median employee.

'Does not work'

The annual CEO pay ratio disclosures may cause some buzz for a few days, but overall the strategy "does not work," said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.

"Investors do not seem to care about the ratio. What they care about are results, and with the stock market reaching new heights, the ratio of CEO to worker pay is reaching record levels" for those corporations who closely tie stock awards to executive compensation.