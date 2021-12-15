Gap narrows between top-selling electronic cigarettes Juul, Vuse

The Vuse Solo products are the first to be approved by the FDA through the daunting regulatory gauntlet known as the premarket-tobacco product application (PMTA) process.

Traditional cigarettes

Industry analysts said the 8.9% volume decline year over year for traditional cigarettes reflects a gradual trend of employers back to the work office, as well as the return to more typical shopping conditions.

A key 2020 industry development was smokers’ increasing their purchases in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in response to statewide stay-at-home orders, including in North Carolina.

Manufacturers have been able to offset some of the recent volume declines through a series of per-pack list-price increases in recent months.

The list price is what wholesalers pay manufacturers for their traditional cigarette products. The increase typically is passed on to customers at retail.

For example, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. will implement a 14-cent Reynolds list-price increase on Jan. 3.