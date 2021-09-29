Gastonia apartment group buys third Greensboro complex

A Gastonia multifamily apartment realty group has made a third major investment in the Greensboro marketplace during September.
Southwood Andover Park LLC, an affiliate of Southwood Realty, has spent $15.5 million to buy the Andover Park complex, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Wednesday. The complex at 1350 Norwalk St. has 120 units.
The seller is Andover Property Holdings LLC of New York.
Southwood affiliate Triangle Aventino LLC spent $33.5 million to buy the Park at Aventino complex at 2826 and 2828 Vanstory St. that contains 240 units.
Southwood Abernathy Park LLC has paid $34 million to purchase the Abernathy Park complex in Greensboro. The 216-unit complex is at 3624 Belmont St.
Southwood Realty now operates 10 Triad apartment complexes, though none in Forsyth County.
