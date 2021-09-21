 Skip to main content
Gastonia group makes second major Guilford apartment buy
A Gastonia multifamily apartment realty group has made a second major investment in the Greensboro marketplace by spending $33.5 million to buy the Park at Aventino complex, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Tuesday.

The complex at 2826 and 2828 Vanstory St. contains 240 units.

The buyer is Triangle Aventino LLC, an affiliate of Southwood Realty. The company now operates nine Triad apartment complexes, though none in Forsyth County.

The seller is Ashbrook Property Holdings LLC of New York.

Earlier in September, Southwood Abernathy Park LLC paid $34 million to purchase the Abernathy Park complex in Greensboro. The 216-unit complex is at 3624 Belmont St.

