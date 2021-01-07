Gene therapy company plans plant in Durham

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., a gene therapy company, said Thursday it will create more than 200 jobs and spend $82.8 million on capital investment on a new manufacturing facility in Durham.

Adverum, based in Redwood City, Calif., is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in serious ocular and rare diseases.

The plant will be in Research Triangle Park. Positions at the new facility will include production staff, quality-control specialists, facility engineers and other personnel.

The company has been made eligible for up to $3 million in performance-based economic incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.