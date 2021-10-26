Gene therapy company plans to expand N.C. presence

Jaguar Gene Therapy LLC, an Illinois-based gene-therapy company, said Tuesday it will create 200 jobs and spend more than $125 million on capital investments on a 174,000-square-foot facility in Research Triangle Park.

The company is focused on accelerating breakthroughs in gene therapy for larger patient populations suffering from severe genetic diseases.

Once fully converted to Jaguar’s gene therapy manufacturing specifications, the facility in Research Triangle Park will support future clinical and commercial production of the company’s initial programs, including: galactosemia; a specific genetic cause of autism; and Type 1 diabetes.

Jaguar has a Process Sciences Laboratory facility in Cary.

The company said its average annual salary would be above Durham County’s overall average annual wage of $75,892.

The company has been made eligible for up to $2.35 million in performance-based economic incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant program.

