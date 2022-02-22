 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
General Dynamics plans March 11 Triad job fair
0 Comments

General Dynamics plans March 11 Triad job fair

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The General Dynamics Mission Systems operation in McLeansville is conducting a job fair for manufacturing positions from 2 to 8 p.m. March 11 at 5440 Millstream Road.

The company said it has job openings for its 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. first shift and 4:30 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. second shift. It is offering a $500 sign-up bonus and a 10% salary bonus for working second shift.

The company said that “due to the nature of our work, U.S. citizenship is required.”

For more information, go to gdmissionsystems.com/greensboronc.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know about tax implications and loans

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert