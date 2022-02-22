General Dynamics plans March 11 Triad job fair

The General Dynamics Mission Systems operation in McLeansville is conducting a job fair for manufacturing positions from 2 to 8 p.m. March 11 at 5440 Millstream Road.

The company said it has job openings for its 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. first shift and 4:30 p.m. to 2:15 a.m. second shift. It is offering a $500 sign-up bonus and a 10% salary bonus for working second shift.

The company said that “due to the nature of our work, U.S. citizenship is required.”

For more information, go to gdmissionsystems.com/greensboronc.

