Gildan closing Mebane distribution center by July

Gildan Activewear Inc. plans to close its Mebane distribution center by June 30, affecting 128 employees, according to a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department. The Mebane facility is at 7 E. Washington St. Ext. near U.S. 70.

Gildan said in a statement Friday that the decision to close the leased Mebane facility was based on "on-going efforts to simplify its operations and better respond to market needs.

Production is being shifted to its owned distribution center in Charleston, S.C., by the end of June.

"Transfer and relocation opportunities to our Eden distribution facility will be available to all of our Mebane employees, including current temporary employees who can be considered for full-time hire at our Eden facility.

"Transfer bonuses will be offered to those accepting a transfer to our Eden facility."

Gildan, based in Montreal, has yarn-spinning manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury. The latest Mocksville workforce count was at more than 200.

