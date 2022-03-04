 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gildan closing Mebane distribution center by July
0 Comments

Gildan closing Mebane distribution center by July

  • 0
GILDAN PLANT (copy)

Gildan Activewear Inc. has informed the N.C. Commerce Department of its plans to close its Mebane distribution center by June 30.

 WALT UNKS, Journal

Gildan Activewear Inc. plans to close its Mebane distribution center by June 30, affecting 128 employees, according to a WARN Act notice filed with the N.C. Commerce Department. The Mebane facility is at 7 E. Washington St. Ext. near U.S. 70.

Gildan said in a statement Friday that the decision to close the leased Mebane facility was based on "on-going efforts to simplify its operations and better respond to market needs.

Production is being shifted to its owned distribution center in Charleston, S.C., by the end of June.

"Transfer and relocation opportunities to our Eden distribution facility will be available to all of our Mebane employees, including current temporary employees who can be considered for full-time hire at our Eden facility.

"Transfer bonuses will be offered to those accepting a transfer to our Eden facility."

Gildan, based in Montreal, has yarn-spinning manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury. The latest Mocksville workforce count was at more than 200.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tax preparation tips: Better late than never

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert