Gildan Activewear Inc.’s president and chief executive, Glenn Chamandy, received a significant decrease in total compensation for the second consecutive fiscal year, the basic apparel manufacturer reported in a Thursday regulatory filing.

Chamandy's total compensation was down 14.8% to $11.6 million for fiscal 2022, after dropping 30% from $16.58 million in fiscal 2021.

The reason for the decline for Chamandy was a 54.6% drop in incentive pay to $1.68 million. Chamandy’s base salary rose by 0.6% to $1.24 million.

As has been the case in recent years, Chamandy's largest compensation category was stock awards, which were valued at $6.789 million on the date they were awarded.

All other compensation was worth $109,666, which typically represents perquisites and other personal benefits worth about 10% of his base salary.

Because Gildan is based outside the U.S., it is not subject to the CEO pay-ratio reporting requirement of U.S-based publicly traded companies.

For fiscal 2022, net income was down 10.8% to $541.5 million, while adjusted net income was up 6.8% to $574.7 million. Sales rose 10.9% to a record $3.24 billion.

Gildan, based in Montreal, is a major competitor of Hanesbrands Inc. of Winston-Salem.

All 10 of its yarn-spinning facilities are based in the United States, including four in the Triad in Mocksville, Eden, Mayodan and Stoneville, and nine overall in North Carolina.

Gildan has created more than 200 jobs toward a pledge of 295 for its yarn-production plant in Mocksville as part of expanding domestic production capacity for new and existing products for its Gildan Yarns division.

The other listed Gildan executives also received significantly lower incentive pay for fiscal 2022.

Rhodri Harries, chief financial and chief accounting officer, received a 3.1% increase in base salary to $820,677, incentive pay of $554,942 and total compensation of $3.62 million, down 13.3%.

Benito Masi, president of its manufacturing group, received a 3% increase in base salary to $633,973, incentive pay of $428,693 and total compensation of $2.87 million, down 8.9%.

Chuck Ward, president of its sales, marketing and distribution group, received a 14.9% increase in base salary to $614,615, incentive pay of $415,603 and total compensation of $2.73 million, up 25%.

Arun Balaj, executive vice president for legal affairs, received a 6% increase in base salary to $487,277, incentive pay of $819,293 and total compensation of $1.66 million, down 2.8%.

Gildan will hold a virtual annual shareholder meeting on May 4 in Montreal.

There is a shareholder proposal that would require Gildan to review human capital management policies addressing human rights in its supply chain, and to improve safety and reducing workplace risks, particularly for operations in Bangladesh and Honduras.

The board of directors recommends voting against the proposal, saying it has engaged with representatives of the BC General Employees' Union over the issues.