Gildan expands NC manufacturing presence by buying Frontier Yarns; Frontier has two plants in Mayodan

Robin Perkins, Frontier's chief executive, said the sale "is a testament to the trust Gildan places in our people, their expertise, and our operations. We see this combination as a strong and natural fit."

Gildan has yarn-spinning manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury. The latest Mocksville workforce count was at more than 200.

The Frontier purchase is the fourth significant deal for Gildan in the past five years.

In February 2017, Gildan spent $88 million to acquire the the worldwide intellectual property rights related to the American Apparel brand and certain manufacturing equipment of a bankrupt American Apparel LLC.

In August 2016, Gildan paid $55 million to buy Peds Legwear Inc., which makes foot apparel and legwear products.

Peds was founded in 1936 and owned its plant in Hildebran, where it had about 200 employees at the time of the sale.

However, in March 2018, Gildan said in a WARN Act notice to the N.C. Commerce Department that it was 65 jobs at the Peds Manufacturing Group plant, or 37.5% of the workforce there.