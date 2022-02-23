Gildan finishes 2021 with record quarterly and annual sales

Gildan Activewear Inc. finished fiscal 2021 with record fourth-quarter and full-year sales as it benefited from the recovering U.S. economy and its Back to Basics marketing strategy.
Gildan reported Wednesday having $173.9 million in fourth-quarter net income, led by $784.3 million in sales that was up 13.6% from a year ago.
Adjusted net income was $148.5 million for the quarter.
There were several factors in the lower adjustment: excluding an overall insurance gain of $46 million related to hurricane damages to its Central America operations in November 2020; a net $32 million credit related to reversing a $56 million impairment charge and a $24 million write-off of certain assets related to its hosiery business.
By comparison, Gildan reported $67.4 million in net income for the fourth quarter of 2020, which mostly reflected the slow reopening of the brick-and-mortar retail stores following the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Adjusted net income was $90 million.
Fourth-quarter diluted earnings were 89 cents, up from 34 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 76 cents, compared with 345 cents a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was 58 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not typically include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
For the full year, Gildan reported $2.92 billion in sales, up 47.5%. Fiscal 2021 net income was $607.2 million, compared with a loss of $225.3 million in fiscal 2020.
Gildan, based in Montreal, has yarn-spinning manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury. The latest Mocksville workforce count was at more than 200.
Glenn Chamandy, Gildan’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that the manufacturer "ended the year with a strong finish, growing above pre-pandemic levels and setting record results to build on.”
"As we look to 2022 and beyond, we are building on our Back to Basics principles and heightening our focus towards the next phase of our journey with our Gildan Sustainable Growth plan centered on three key pillars — enabling growth through capacity expansion, innovation and ESG (environmental, social and governance)."
Gildan defines its Back to Basics strategy as “simplifying our product portfolio and reducing complexity in manufacturing and distribution as we continue to enhance our competitive positioning.”
That process, Chamandy said, allows Gildan to "leverage our competitive advantage as a low-cost, vertically integrated manufacturer and executing on projected capacity expansion plans, delivering superior quality, value-driven and innovative products to our customers."
Activewear sales for the fourth quarter rose 16.6% to $627.2 million, while hosiery and underwear increased 3.2% at $157.1 million. Sales in the United States increased by 14.5% to $692.6 million.
The overall sales increase was largely driven by higher activewear sales volumes and net selling prices, partly offset by weaker product-mix related to the year-over-year timing of fleece sales,” the company said.
Gildan’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend at 16.9 cents per share, payable April 11 to shareholders registered as of March 17.
Gildan said it received permission Tuesday from the Toronto Stock Exchange to expand its share-repurchase program from up to 9.93 million shares to 19.48 million shares. The new limit represents 10.2% of its 190.1 million outstanding shares.
The share repurchase program remains in effect through Aug. 8.
During the fourth quarter, Gildan spent $123.4 million to repurchase 3.2 million shares. As of Wednesday, it has repurchased an additional 2.7 million shares.
Gildan provided a three-year guidance forecast that projects annual net sales growth between 7% and 10%, and capital investments as a percentage of sales ranging from 6% to 8% "to support long-term growth and vertical integration."
Gildan cautioned that their projection “assumes no meaningful deterioration from the on-going pandemic and related effects on our business.”
