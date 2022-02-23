Gildan finishes 2021 with record quarterly and annual sales

For the full year, Gildan reported $2.92 billion in sales, up 47.5%. Fiscal 2021 net income was $607.2 million, compared with a loss of $225.3 million in fiscal 2020.

Gildan, based in Montreal, has yarn-spinning manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury. The latest Mocksville workforce count was at more than 200.

Glenn Chamandy, Gildan’s president and chief executive, said in a statement that the manufacturer "ended the year with a strong finish, growing above pre-pandemic levels and setting record results to build on.”

"As we look to 2022 and beyond, we are building on our Back to Basics principles and heightening our focus towards the next phase of our journey with our Gildan Sustainable Growth plan centered on three key pillars — enabling growth through capacity expansion, innovation and ESG (environmental, social and governance)."

Gildan defines its Back to Basics strategy as “simplifying our product portfolio and reducing complexity in manufacturing and distribution as we continue to enhance our competitive positioning.”