Gildan joins U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol

The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol said Wednesday it had added Gildan Activewear as a member.

The membership includes Gildan’s portfolio of company-owned brands of Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel and Comfort Colors.

As one of the world’s largest manufacturers of everyday basic apparel, Gildan is one of the largest domestic consumers of U.S. cotton, which represents the majority of the fiber used in Gildan’s products.

The protocol is a farm level, science-based program focused on more sustainably grown cotton. It brings quantifiable and verifiable goals and measurements to sustainable cotton production as well as drives continuous improvement in six key sustainability metrics: Land use, soil carbon, water management, soil loss, GHG emissions, and energy efficiency.

Glenn Chamandy, Gildan’s president and chief executive, said joining the protocol “is a natural next step in our sustainability and transparency journey. It will increase transparency into our supply chain, while also providing us with additional assurance that the cotton we purchase from the U.S. is sustainably grown with low environmental and social risks.”

