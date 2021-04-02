 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gildan more than doubles president’s 2020 compensation
0 comments

Gildan more than doubles president’s 2020 compensation

{{featured_button_text}}
GILDAN PLANT

Gildan Activewear Inc. 

 WALT UNKS/Journal

Gildan Activewear Inc.’s president and chief executive, Glenn Chamandy, received a 10.9% decrease in salary to $1.07 million for fiscal 2020, the company reported Thursday.

Meanwhile, his incentive pay jumped from $360,000 in 2019 to $1.83 million in 2020.

Chamandy received stock awards valued at just under $13.5 million on the date they were awarded, along with all other compensation worth $115,150.

Total compensation was at $16.58 million, compared with $7.13 million in fiscal 2019.

Rhondi Harries, chief financial officer, received a 0.1% decrease in salary to $660,048, incentive pay of $566,170 and total compensation of $7.81 million.

Gildan, based in Montreal, has major manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury, with more than 1,000 employees combined.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to maximize your credit card rewards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News