Gildan more than doubles president’s 2020 compensation

Gildan Activewear Inc.’s president and chief executive, Glenn Chamandy, received a 10.9% decrease in salary to $1.07 million for fiscal 2020, the company reported Thursday.

Meanwhile, his incentive pay jumped from $360,000 in 2019 to $1.83 million in 2020.

Chamandy received stock awards valued at just under $13.5 million on the date they were awarded, along with all other compensation worth $115,150.

Total compensation was at $16.58 million, compared with $7.13 million in fiscal 2019.

Rhondi Harries, chief financial officer, received a 0.1% decrease in salary to $660,048, incentive pay of $566,170 and total compensation of $7.81 million.

Gildan, based in Montreal, has major manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury, with more than 1,000 employees combined.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.