Gildan rides recovering U.S. economy to $146 million in second-quarter profit

Second-quarter sales were at $747.2 million, up from $229.7 million a year ago, in spite of what the company termed "a tight supply chain environment."

Activewear sales climbed from $131.6 million a year ago to $597.1 million, while hosiery and underwear rose 52.9% to $150 million.

"We are encouraged by the recovery we have seen in our business in North America, although the recovery outside of North America remains weak," the company said.

"Further, on the supply chain side, we continue to monitor U.S. labor shortages, which have been affecting yarn production and our ability to rebuild higher inventory levels.

"We are also seeing tightness in raw material inputs and transportation-related factors globally which are creating inflationary pressure. Consequently, we remain cautiously optimistic as the recovery progresses."

Gildan’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend at 15.4 cents per share, payable Sept.20 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 26. The dividend is at the same amount as it was before being suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the business.

Gildan said it received permission from the Toronto Stock Exchange to repurchase up to 9.93 million shares, beginning Monday and lasting through Aug. 8, 2022. The manufacturer has 198.5 million shares outstanding, so the repurchase authority represents 5% of those shares.

