Gildan rides recovering U.S. economy to $146 million in second-quarter profit
GILDAN PLANT (copy)

Gildan Activewear Inc. reports significant year-over-year gains in basic apparel sales during second quarter. Company has about 200 employees in Mocksville.

Gildan Activewear Inc. benefited again from the recovering U.S. economy, including consumers spending federal stimulus checks, in reporting Thursday $146.4 million in second-quarter net income.

Adjusted net income was $135.3 million for the quarter.

By comparison, Gildan reported a $249.7 million loss in the second quarter of 2020, which mostly reflected the brick-and-mortar retail shutdown during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diluted earnings were 74 cents, up from a loss of $1.26 a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 68 cents, compared with a loss of 99 cents a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was 53 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not typically include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

“Our business continued to build momentum during the second quarter as economic activity in North America trended positively and the power of our Back to Basics strategy continued to drive stronger profitability,” Glenn Chamandy, Gildan’s president and chief executive, said in a statement.

Gildan defines its Back to Basics strategy as “simplifying our product portfolio and reducing complexity in manufacturing and distribution as we continue to enhance our competitive positioning.”

Second-quarter sales were at $747.2 million, up from $229.7 million a year ago, in spite of what the company termed "a tight supply chain environment."

Activewear sales climbed from $131.6 million a year ago to $597.1 million, while hosiery and underwear rose 52.9% to $150 million.

"We are encouraged by the recovery we have seen in our business in North America, although the recovery outside of North America remains weak," the company said.

"Further, on the supply chain side, we continue to monitor U.S. labor shortages, which have been affecting yarn production and our ability to rebuild higher inventory levels.

"We are also seeing tightness in raw material inputs and transportation-related factors globally which are creating inflationary pressure. Consequently, we remain cautiously optimistic as the recovery progresses."

Gildan’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend at 15.4 cents per share, payable Sept.20 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 26. The dividend is at the same amount as it was before being suspended in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the business.

Gildan said it received permission from the Toronto Stock Exchange to repurchase up to 9.93 million shares, beginning Monday and lasting through Aug. 8, 2022. The manufacturer has 198.5 million shares outstanding, so the repurchase authority represents 5% of those shares.

N.C. workforce

Gildan Activewear Inc., based in Montreal, has yarn-spinning manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury.

Those operations had more than 1,000 employees combined before the brunt of the pandemic began to be felt in mid-March 2020.

The latest Mocksville workforce count was at more than 200.

Gildan cut 6,000 manufacturing and 380 administrative jobs globally during the second quarter of 2020, leaving it with 46,000 jobs.

The company said the employment impact has been minimal in North Carolina.

Gildan reported Thursday having 46,000 employees as of June 30.

