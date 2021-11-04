Gildan rides recovering U.S. economy to record third-quarter profit

Gildan Activewear Inc. benefited again from the recovering U.S. economy in reporting Thursday a record $188.3 million in third-quarter net income.

Adjusted net income was $159.4 million for the quarter.

By comparison, Gildan reported $56.4 million in net income for the third quarter of 2020, which mostly reflected the brick-and-mortar retail shutdown during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Diluted earnings were 95 cents, up from 28 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 80 cents, compared with 30 cents a year ago.

The average earnings forecast was 57 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not typically include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Gildan, based in Montreal, has yarn-spinning manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury. The latest Mocksville workforce count was at more than 200.

“Our record performance for the third quarter was driven by the improved economics of our business, underpinned by our Back to Basics model ... and the on-going recovery in demand, which drove sales volumes, which are now above pre-pandemic levels,” Glenn Chamandy, Gildan's president and chief executive, said in a statement.