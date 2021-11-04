Gildan rides recovering U.S. economy to record third-quarter profit

Gildan Activewear Inc. benefited again from the recovering U.S. economy in reporting Thursday a record $188.3 million in third-quarter net income.
Adjusted net income was $159.4 million for the quarter.
By comparison, Gildan reported $56.4 million in net income for the third quarter of 2020, which mostly reflected the brick-and-mortar retail shutdown during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Diluted earnings were 95 cents, up from 28 cents a year ago. Adjusted earnings were 80 cents, compared with 30 cents a year ago.
The average earnings forecast was 57 cents by four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts do not typically include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.
Gildan, based in Montreal, has yarn-spinning manufacturing and other operations in Mocksville, Eden and Salisbury. The latest Mocksville workforce count was at more than 200.
“Our record performance for the third quarter was driven by the improved economics of our business, underpinned by our Back to Basics model ... and the on-going recovery in demand, which drove sales volumes, which are now above pre-pandemic levels,” Glenn Chamandy, Gildan's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
Gildan defines its Back to Basics strategy as “simplifying our product portfolio and reducing complexity in manufacturing and distribution as we continue to enhance our competitive positioning.”
“Further, I feel confident that our team will continue to navigate through the tight supply chain environment, manage inflationary pressures and deliver results for our shareholders as we continue to move forward," Chamandy said.
Third-quarter sales were up 33.1% to $801.6 million.
Activewear sales jumped 43.7% to $655.8 million, while hosiery and underwear essentially was unchanged at $145.8 million. Sales in the United States increased by 32.6$% to $685.9 million.
"The recovery from the pandemic continues to progress well in North America, driving positive point-of-sale trends compared with pre-COVID 2019 levels," the company said.
"Further, while supply chain tightness in certain areas and rising inflationary pressure are creating headwinds across the industry, we believe our relative positioning is strong given our vertically-integrated manufacturing platform."
Gildan’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend at 15.4 cents per share, payable Dec. 20 to shareholders registered as of Nov. 24.
Gildan said in August that it received permission from the Toronto Stock Exchange to repurchase up to 9.93 million shares through Aug. 8, 2022.
The manufacturer has 198.5 million shares outstanding, so the repurchase authority represents 5% of those shares.
During the third quarter, Gildan spent $127 million to repurchase more than 3.3 million shares. During October, it spent $48 million to repurchase an additional 1.3 million shares.
336-727-7376