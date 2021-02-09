Gilead Sciences plans new RTP operational hub

Gilead Sciences Inc. said Tuesday it is creating a business services and information technology hub in Research Triangle Park. It will create 275 jobs and spend up to $5 million on capital investments.

Gilead, based in Foster City, Calif., is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines.

The new facility will feature financial, human resources for its North American operations, and information technology services, including cybersecurity and digital transformation initiatives. It is projected to open by year's end.

Gilead said it has commenced recruiting for dozens of open roles.

The company has been made eligible for up to $10 million in performance-based economic incentives over 12 years from the state’s Job Development Investment Grant.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.