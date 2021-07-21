Glen Raven announces textile plant expansion in Warren

Glen Raven Inc. said Wednesday it plans to create 205 jobs as part of an $82 million capital investment expansion of its Custom Fabrics operations in Norlina of Warren County.
Glen Raven, based in Glen Raven of Alamance County, makes performance textiles that include the Sunbrella and Dickson brands.
The manufacturer has been made eligible for up to $1 million in performance-based incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.
Richard Craver
