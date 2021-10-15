Global chemical company selects Mocksville for plant

A global chemical company, Scott Bader, is planning a $16 million capital investment in an 110,000-square-foot building in Mocksville’s SouthPoint Business Park off U.S. 601.

The plant on a 15-acre site is being developed into a gelcoat and structural adhesives manufacturing facility. The plan is to create 27 jobs, including 21 in manufacturing.

According to the Davie County Economic Development Commission, this will be the Scott Bader North America’s second North American manufacturing site. It is projected to be in operation in the first quarter of 2023.

Altogether, the company will have seven manufacturing sites, 17 offices and two joint ventures worldwide with nearly 700 employees.

