Global commercial real-estate group enters Triad market with $119.5 million purchase of four Guilford properties

A major global commercial and multi-family real-estate group has made its first entrance into the Triad with a combined $119.56 million purchase of four Guilford County properties.
An affiliate of Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd., based in Singapore, paid $68.36 million for three properties in the Airport Distribution Center campus of Greensboro, according to a Guilford Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
Victoria Logistics Assets LP, associated with Mapletree US Management LLC of New York, bought the 11.03-acre property at 202 N. Chimney Rock Road, the 3.56-acre property at 204 N. Chimney Rock Road and the 10.27-acre property at 206 N. Chimney Rock Road.
Listed among the tenants of those properties are Carolina Container Corp., Mediterranean Snack Food Co., and Lewis Logistics Storage.
The seller is BRE Greensboro Owner LLC of 345 Park Ave. of New York.
Victoria Logistics also paid $51.2 million for the 29.41-acre property at 6550 Judge Adams Road in Whitsett. The site contains a 527,084-square-foot warehouse.
The seller is GPT Judge Adams Road Owner LP, which shares the same 90 Park Ave., 32nd floor, New York address at Link Logistics Real Estate.
Mapletree could not be immediately reached for comment on its plans for the properties or the Triad market.
The Guilford properties are included in the second portfolio of logistics assets that Mapletree bought for a combined $3 billion in May and September.
Mapletree said in a Sept. 30 news release that the second portfolio contains 117 assets covering a combined 22.3 million square feet of net leasable area across Greater Chicago, the Carolinas, Memphis, Houston and Washington DC and Baltimore.
“The US logistics sector is amongst the best performing and most resilient of all the real estate markets in which Mapletree operates globally," Michael Smith, the company's regional chief executive of Europe and USA, said in the news release.
"By combining these recently acquired assets with 14 logistics facilities that we currently own, we have attained sufficient scale and investor interest to create a fourth US focused private fund with a fully seeded portfolio of 155 logistics assets.
"We now manage 355 logistics facilities ... totaling 70 million square feet of net leasable area, propelling Mapletree into the top 10 managers of logistics real estate in the US.”
The tenant base includes companies in the third-party logistics, consumer goods, wholesale and e-commerce sectors.
Before buying the Guilford properties, Mapletree affiliates already owned 18 properties in North Carolina, including the student living community The Cottages of Boone.
There also are 12 mostly office-space properties in Morrisville near Research Triangle Park and Raleigh-Durham International Airport, as well as two properties in Charlotte and Pineville and one in Raleigh.
In September 2020, a Mapletree affiliate paid a combined $189.1 million for three adjacent properties in Morrisville that comprise 503,898 square feet and nearly 40 acres.
Besides the U.S. and Singapore, Mapletree also owns properties in Australia, Canada, China, Europe, Hong Kong SAR, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, United Kingdom and Vietnam.
