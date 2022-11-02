Global COVID-19 impact leads Kontoor to lower third-quarter profit, reduce fiscal 2022 financial guidance

The lingering COVID-19 presence in the global apparel marketplace, particularly in China, contributed to Kontoor Brands Inc. reporting Thursday a 19% decline in third-quarter net income to $51.1 million.

Expectation of another round of slower sales led Kontoor to lower by 5 cents the range of its fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings guidance, going from $4.40 to $4.50 to $4.35 to $4.45.

Kontoor already lowered the fiscal 2022 guidance in August from a range of $4.75 to $4.85.

The manufacturer also adjusted its fiscal 2022 revenue growth projections to 4% from 6% in August and an initial 10%.

Investors typically react to lowered earnings guidance by sending the share price down the day of the financial report.

“Despite the difficult environment, we are encouraged by the sell-through of our brands, including continued point-of-sale share gains, in the third quarter in our largest market," Scott Baxter, Kontoor's chairman, chief executive and president, said in a statement.

"However, as expected, sell-in was adversely impacted and global revenue tempered, as U.S. retailer inventory rebalancing efforts and COVID-related lockdowns in China continued."

Kontoor is focused on the Lee, Rock and Republic and Wrangler brands. In addition to its Greensboro headquarters, it has a major distribution center in Mocksville with 360 employees.

Third-quarter diluted earnings were 90 cents a share, down 17 cents from a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $1.11 a share, also down 17 cents.

The manufacturer took restructuring charges worth 21 cents during the quarter "related to the globalization of the company's operating model and relocation of its European headquarters."

The average earnings forecast was 99 cents by one analyst surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Analysts typically do not include one-time gains and charges in their forecasts.

Revenue was down 7% to $606.5 million, which represented a 4% decrease in Wrangler sales to $406.2 million and a 13% drop in Lee sales to $198.5 million.

Although Lee products are sold on Amazon, it is focused more on department stores, such as Kohl’s. Scott Baxter, the company’s president and chief executive, has said that dynamic is changing after introducing Lee products into at least 2,000 Walmart stores.

“We expect challenging global macroeconomic conditions, particularly inflation, should continue to weigh on consumer discretionary spend, and on-going inventory reduction actions will pressure near-term margins<' Baxter said.

"However, we anticipate revenue to sequentially accelerate in the fourth quarter due to improved U.S. retail inventory levels, continued point-of-sale momentum, share gains and new business development activities."

Kontoor said it had $678 million worth of inventory as of Sept. 30, up 66% compared with a year ago and up 24% from pre-pandemic 2019 levels. About 90% percent of that inventory represented what Kontoor called "core product."

"The company is taking proactive actions and expects inventory to return to more historical levels in mid-2023," according to the news release.

Kontoor also lowered its capital expenditures projection from a range of $35 million to $40 million to a range of $30 million to $35 million.

During the third quarter of 2021, Kontoor’s board of directors authorized a share-repurchase program worth up to $200 million. The program was launched without an expiration date.

Kontoor did not reporting any share repurchases during the third quarter after spending $40 million during the second quarter, $123 million in the first quarter, $65 million in the fourth quarter and $10 million in the third quarter of 2021.